Local Religion Calendar (Aug. 15)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.

The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "Keep Justice, Do Righteousness," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.

Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot on Monroe between 12th and 13th streets.

The Rev. Leslie Chartier will present "Today Is Up for Renewal," based on Proverbs 31:8, 9. Chartier is an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister, and was intern minister at First Methodist in 2016 and 2017, being ordained there in July 2017. Her ministerial interest runs mainly to social justice, pastoral care and end-of-life care.

Plenty of shady space is available in the parking lot; bring a lawn chair. Signup is required and is available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0548aaaa23a5fb6-drivein5.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "E Pluribus Unum: A More Perfect Union" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.