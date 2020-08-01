Local Religion Calendar (Aug. 1)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.
The topic for Sunday's "Good News" video is "Salvation Is a Passionate Feast," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.
Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot on Monroe between 12th and 13th streets.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will present "The Original Communion," based on Matthew 14:13-21. John Collison will provide worship music. A designated bicyclist and pedestrian area will be provided. Participants are asked to bring face masks and tune in to the FM frequency provided Sunday morning. Restrooms will not be available.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
During August, devotional programs will focus on this overarching theme, which is the foundational ideal for the United States. Amidst our challenges as a nation and a world, we also see signs of progress, including a growing consciousness of the oneness of humankind. This week participants will explore sacred texts related to the principles of unity, diversity and oneness.
In the current chaos, a passionate desire for peace is growing throughout the world. Conditions for making world peace possible now exist. Humankind has the ability to transmit information over long distances, enabling widely scattered people to interact.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome to join in prayers and discussion.
