Local Religion Calendar (Aug. 1)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.

The topic for Sunday's "Good News" video is "Salvation Is a Passionate Feast," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.

Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot on Monroe between 12th and 13th streets.

The Rev. Linda Tucker will present "The Original Communion," based on Matthew 14:13-21. John Collison will provide worship music. A designated bicyclist and pedestrian area will be provided. Participants are asked to bring face masks and tune in to the FM frequency provided Sunday morning. Restrooms will not be available.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.