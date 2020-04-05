Local Religion Calendar (April 5)

Services via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis is sharing God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays.
The videos are on the church's website, www.svlccorvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe for the public to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online worship: Local residents can join the Rev. Linda Tucker of First United Methodist Church in Corvallis for online worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Search for Linda Powell Tucker on Facebook Live, or watch the church's Facebook page for this week's worship link. The service will feature interactive prayers and concerns, followed by communion. To prepare for communion, participants are asked to create a worshipful environment and have traditional or nontraditional communion elements readily available.
Baha'i devotions postponed: Following the advice of public health leaders and national and international Baha'i leadership, Baha'is are postponing all gatherings of any kind until the risk of COVID-19 contagion has passed.
Baha'is are following the advice of the scientific community. For information on the Baha'i faith in the United States, see https://www.bahai.us/.
Online services: Eastside Christian Church in Albany will not hold Sunday worship services at its building through April 12.
The church is offering an online service live at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
Palm Sunday: St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton St. in Lebanon, is planning a drive-through Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday in its parking lot.
Church representatives will hand out plastic bags containing the daily scripture readings, announcements and prayer list, and a palm frond folded in the shape of a cross.
Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter, marks the event when, according to the Bible, people waved palms and shouted "Hosanna" in recognition of Jesus as the Messiah at his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem.
In the Mediterranean, palm leaves have a long tradition of being used as symbols of peace, victory and eternal life, said the Rev. A.J. Buckley, one of the members of the St. Martin's ministry team. Similar to a medal, they would have been given to Greek athletes who won a competition.
On Palm Sunday, many churches pass out palm leaves to be waved in victory and kept in homes as a daily reminder of Christ's victory over death at the Resurrection. They are folded into the shape of a cross as a symbol of that victory.
Palms are blessed and therefore are not to be thrown away; they're often saved for the year, and then burned the following Shrove Tuesday to produce the ashes used in Ash Wednesday worship, Buckley said. Some legends say that having a palm leaf or palm cross in one's house will help protect against house fires.
St. Martin's is not holding in-person services right now in accordance with the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon's edict to cut down exposure to COVID-19. Instead, the church is providing online options and outdoor events, such as the Palm Sunday drive-through. A parking lot Easter service is in the planning stages.
Taize canceled: The monthly Taize worship service set for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan will not take place.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
