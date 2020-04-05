Local Religion Calendar (April 5)

Online services: Eastside Christian Church in Albany will not hold Sunday worship services at its building through April 12.

The church is offering an online service live at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.

Palm Sunday: St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton St. in Lebanon, is planning a drive-through Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday in its parking lot.

Church representatives will hand out plastic bags containing the daily scripture readings, announcements and prayer list, and a palm frond folded in the shape of a cross.

Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter, marks the event when, according to the Bible, people waved palms and shouted "Hosanna" in recognition of Jesus as the Messiah at his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem.

In the Mediterranean, palm leaves have a long tradition of being used as symbols of peace, victory and eternal life, said the Rev. A.J. Buckley, one of the members of the St. Martin's ministry team. Similar to a medal, they would have been given to Greek athletes who won a competition.