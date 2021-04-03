Local Religion Calendar (April 3)

Stations of the Cross: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m. today, Holy Saturday, on Zoom.
This service honors the ancient story of Jesus’ death while recognizing the ways this narrative repeats itself again and again throughout the past and present.
Easter Vigil: In anticipation of the joyous dawn of Jesus’ resurrection, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 23rd St. in Corvallis, will share a meditative drop-in period from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Holy Saturday.
The event will includes live music, readings and prayers outside. All are invited to come as you are, observing healthful practices of masks and social distancing. Further information is available on the church website, https://grace97330.org, or the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GraceCorvallis.
Drive-in Easter service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will celebrate Easter Day with drive-in worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot.
All are invited to join the congregation in celebrating the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “The Wedding Feast Has Begun!” Communion will be offered.
The service will also be available via live-stream at 9 a.m., accessible from the church's web page, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Virtual Easter worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will hold a virtual Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
The service, "Again and Again, The Sun Rises," will feature choir, brass and organ, and will be available on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
According to the Gospel of Mark, on the first day of the week, the women rose with the sun and bought spices to anoint Jesus’ body. They were shocked to find the tomb empty, and left in fear and terror. Mark’s resurrection story is less triumphant than the other Gospel testimonies (as scholars believe the remainder of Mark’s gospel was a later addition). In Mark’s version, we are reminded that Easter comes to us, again and again, even if we don’t know it.
Live-streamed Easter service: On Easter Day, Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis invites all to celebrate God’s power over death through love shown in Jesus.
Grace will offer a worship service live-streamed at 10 a.m. on YouTube channel Grace Lutheran Church Corvallis (https://bit.ly/glcstrm). Services are also shown on cable channel 29 one week later. More information is available on the church website at https://grace97330.org or the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GraceCorvallis.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Holy Festivals: Christianity" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
During April, the group is focusing on holy days of several faith traditions. All are invited to join the group on Easter Day to share readings from the New Testament, the Quran and the Baha'i Writings about the resurrection of Jesus and the nature of His teachings.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.