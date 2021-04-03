Local Religion Calendar (April 3)

Virtual Easter worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will hold a virtual Easter service at 9:30 a.m.

The service, "Again and Again, The Sun Rises," will feature choir, brass and organ, and will be available on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

According to the Gospel of Mark, on the first day of the week, the women rose with the sun and bought spices to anoint Jesus’ body. They were shocked to find the tomb empty, and left in fear and terror. Mark’s resurrection story is less triumphant than the other Gospel testimonies (as scholars believe the remainder of Mark’s gospel was a later addition). In Mark’s version, we are reminded that Easter comes to us, again and again, even if we don’t know it.

Live-streamed Easter service: On Easter Day, Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis invites all to celebrate God’s power over death through love shown in Jesus.

Grace will offer a worship service live-streamed at 10 a.m. on YouTube channel Grace Lutheran Church Corvallis (https://bit.ly/glcstrm). Services are also shown on cable channel 29 one week later. More information is available on the church website at https://grace97330.org or the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GraceCorvallis.