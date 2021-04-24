Local Religion Calendar (April 24)

The Rev. Linda Tucker will share the message “Listen To My Voice.” How do we hear the voice of God without sounding crazy? Maybe a little crazy is OK, but certainly not dismissible. So what does the voice of God sound like? How do we hear that voice? It has to begin by listening to the scripture text that gives us an idea of how God speaks, the kinds of things God is interested in, what God seeks from us. Encouraging Bible study and conversation groups around biblical texts is an appropriate element of worship this week. To hear the voice of God, we must draw closer to God through our attention to the Word.