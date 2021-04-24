Local Religion Calendar (April 24)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “Accept No Imitation, Except Your Imitation of Christ’s Love,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will continue to study the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will share the message “Listen To My Voice.” How do we hear the voice of God without sounding crazy? Maybe a little crazy is OK, but certainly not dismissible. So what does the voice of God sound like? How do we hear that voice? It has to begin by listening to the scripture text that gives us an idea of how God speaks, the kinds of things God is interested in, what God seeks from us. Encouraging Bible study and conversation groups around biblical texts is an appropriate element of worship this week. To hear the voice of God, we must draw closer to God through our attention to the Word.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Holy Festivals: Bahá’i" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
From April 20 to May 1, the worldwide Bahá'í community celebrates the Ridvan Festival. This period commemorates the anniversary of the garden sojourn where Bahá'u'lláh declared his mission in 1863 before his banishment from Baghdad to Turkey. In spite of his assertion that his teachings were for “the good of the world and happiness of nations,” the progressive nature of his message and the rapid growth of his supporters were feared by governments and clergy. All are welcome to join this happy observance.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.