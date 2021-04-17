Local Religion Calendar (April 17)

"Touch and See" is the theme for the week. Jesus is trying to ground the disciples’ faith in the reality of his presence, in the concreteness of his being. He told them to touch him; he ate in front of them. He was announcing that he was real. The Rev. Linda Tucker will ask "What can we provide, what hands-on proof can we give that Jesus is alive among us?" Of course, we have been in a pandemic and touching is still not something we want to engage in. But we can still give examples of lives being touched, hearts being touched. Based on Luke 24:36b-48.