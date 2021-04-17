Local Religion Calendar (April 17)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “Your Status with God Is Good in Jesus Christ,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will continue to study the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
"Touch and See" is the theme for the week. Jesus is trying to ground the disciples’ faith in the reality of his presence, in the concreteness of his being. He told them to touch him; he ate in front of them. He was announcing that he was real. The Rev. Linda Tucker will ask "What can we provide, what hands-on proof can we give that Jesus is alive among us?" Of course, we have been in a pandemic and touching is still not something we want to engage in. But we can still give examples of lives being touched, hearts being touched. Based on Luke 24:36b-48.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Holy Festivals: Buddhism" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Like many religions, Buddhism has a number of religious festivals during springtime in the Northern Hemisphere. Japanese Buddhists celebrate the Buddha's birthday on Hana Matsuri (April 8), and Chinese and Korean Buddhists on the eighth day of the fourth lunar month. In Taiwan, Buddhists observe that anniversary on the second Sunday in May, and Zen Buddhists celebrate the full moon in May as the Buddha's birthday, and the Buddha's enlightenment on Dec. 8. Join the group for readings from Buddhist and Baha'i sacred scriptures.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.