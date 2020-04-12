Local Religion Calendar (April 12)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Easter service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will celebrate Easter on Sunday.

The celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ will be shared via the church's "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays on the church's website, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe for the public to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "His Holiness Christ" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

Anticipated in the Old Testament, celebrated in the New Testament, Jesus the Christ is honored and lauded in Jewish, Muslim and Bahá'í holy texts. The resurrection of His teachings is celebrated in the written selections of "His Holiness Christ," available at the Linn-Benton Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/events/upcoming. Click on "Corvallis Sunday Devotional," and you will see a document to open and a Zoom meeting link.

Those who need help or have questions can call 541-745-7916. All are welcome.