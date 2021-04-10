Local Religion Calendar (April 10)

"Unless I See" is the theme for the week, discussing the apostle Thomas and his need to see something real before his belief can kick in. Well, let’s admit, we all want that. We all find it easier to believe when we can see something. So let this service be a time of showing. But what do we show? We show the Gospel at work in people’s lives. We show the difference it makes in how we live each day. We show a motivating hope that keeps joy at work in the community of faith.