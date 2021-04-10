Local Religion Calendar (April 10)

Easter season: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “Being Easter People,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will begin a study of the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays each month.
St. Thomas discussed: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
"Unless I See" is the theme for the week, discussing the apostle Thomas and his need to see something real before his belief can kick in. Well, let’s admit, we all want that. We all find it easier to believe when we can see something. So let this service be a time of showing. But what do we show? We show the Gospel at work in people’s lives. We show the difference it makes in how we live each day. We show a motivating hope that keeps joy at work in the community of faith.
FUMC Youth Director Jacob Stewart will lead the congregation in looking at its Faith Community stories. What stories of transformation can the members tell? What examples of hope clinging in difficult situations can they show? What can people see that shows that faith is alive in the people of God?
Education hour will follow at 11. The Adult Learning Community will continue with Parker Palmer’s "Healing the Heart of Democracy: The Courage to Create a Politics Worthy of the Human Spirit." Palmer explores five “habits of the heart” that can help restore democracy’s foundations as we nurture them in ourselves and each other. The class will be facilitated by the Rev. Tim Stover on Zoom.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Holy Festivals: Judaism" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
From March 27 to April 4, Jews around the world celebrated one of Judaism's most important festivals: Pesach, or Passover. Under the leadership of Moses as related in the Biblical story of Exodus, the people of Israel were delivered from slavery in Egypt; thus the celebration of Passover began. It commemorates the time when God "passed over" the houses of the Israelites, sparing them from the Biblical plagues. On Sunday the group will share texts from the Torah, the Book of Exodus and "Baha’i Writings about Moses: A Divine Prophet and Educator."
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.