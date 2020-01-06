This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., meeting room, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. At 9:30: Melissa Cheyney presents "The Community Doula Program." At 1:30: Bill Kemper presents "The Power and Influence of Indigenous Peoples." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
"Life Stories," 2 p.m. Tuesdays, starting this week, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $69. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Spanish for seniors, 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting this week, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $69. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Chair yoga, 3 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Suited to those with medical or physical limitations. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Tai Chi, 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting this week, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $69. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Classical Pilates, 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, starting this week, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $89. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
“Introduction to the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act,” 6 p.m., CAN! Research office, 551 S.W. Fourth St., Corvallis.
"Fused-Glass Heart Dish," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $19. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
"Yoga on Tap," 6:30 p.m., Mazama Brewery, 33930 S.E. Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. One hour of yoga practice, plus cool-down with a pint of Mazama beer. Bring a yoga mat and water. Cost: $15. Registration: https://bit.ly/2nsDHr5.
Albany String Orchestra, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, starting this week, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Ages 10 through adult. Cost: $65. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Events
TODAY
Coffee reception, 9 to 11 a.m., Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. For "Found and Formed," an exhibition of artwork by Brenda Mallory.
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 24 months. Simple books, songs, rhymes and play.
Corvallis Senior Center sing-along, 10:30 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW. Information: 541-917-7580.
"Yoga for Baby and Me," 10:45 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Senior Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
"Gearing Up for Gardening Lecture Series," noon, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Story time for infants and toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Presentation, 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Corvallis' delegates and student will present an informational session of their recent trip to Corvallis' Sister City, Gondar, Ethiopia. Questions and discussion welcome.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Work session.
Benton County Board of Commissioners, noon, board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Alpine, Alsea, Alsea Human Services, Cascade View, Extension, Hidden Valley, Library Services, North Albany and South Third county service district meetings.
Philomath Fire and Rescue Board of Directors, 3 p.m., 1035 Main St. Executive session to evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member. Regular session immediately following. Agenda: second reading of the master plan documents, discussion of board goals, first reading of the Discrimination and Harassment Policy. Information: 541-360-0030.
Corvallis Legislative Committee with Sen. Sara Gelser, 4 p.m., Cascade Meeting Room, City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Mental Health, Addiction, Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Adair Village City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TODAY
Evening Garden Club, 7 p.m., community room, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Horticultural photographer Doreen Wynja will present "Strolling the Garden, Camera in Hand." Nonmember admission, $5.
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Kiwanis International, topic: "Youth Protection Guidelines." Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Zonta Club of Corvallis, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Clubhouse at Adair, 6097 NE Ebony Lane, Adair Village. Information: zontacorvallis@gmail.com.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Pop’s Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Linn-Benton Community College Sweet Home Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Young At Heart Singers, 1 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. The group sings at local retirement and assisted living facilities. The group is looking for one or two men who can sing tenor/bass; no audition required. Information: yadomod@aol.com.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team: Local 6 Connection, 4 p.m., meeting room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave. Information: aliza.tuttle@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Kids' Book Club, 4 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Land Use Action Team, 5 p.m., Room 203, Wilkinson Hall, 2601 SW Orchard Ave. Information: aliza.tuttle@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798 or rasalila2@yahoo.com.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Morningstar Grange No. 311, 6 p.m., grange hall, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Potluck followed by meeting at 7 p.m.
Rollin’ Oldies Car Club, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Information: 541-259-3030.
Graphic Novel Book Club, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, basement, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Newcomers welcome; no audition; no experience necessary. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Bass Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-1679.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or rudesheim@juno.com.
Albany Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., 127 Broadalbin St. N. Information: 541-926-6622.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Knights Templar Temple Commandery 3, 7:30 p.m., 431 First Ave. NW, Albany.
North American Truffling Society, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. John Donoghue, president of Northwest Mycological Consultants, Inc., will talk about current and potential uses of forest products for production of fungal-based food, medicine and other products while maintaining consideration for both the local and international economic scale underlying these uses, along with a discussion of their environmental and economic sustainability. Donoghue's talk will illustrate the diversity of uses for edible fungi, featuring highlights from his research and travel.
Plan ahead
Advanced Watercolor and Water Media Painting, 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting this week, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $89. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., Hand and Foot card game.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Knitters and Crocheters Group; 10 a.m., mahjong; 10 a.m., Tuesday Topics; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1:30 p.m., Caregiver Support Group; 1:30 p.m., line dance; 4 p.m., modified exercise with chair; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance; 6:30 p.m., country dance.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., 525 Santiam Highway, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Teens and adults who have experienced a stroke or brain injury are invited to share with peers their frustrations and successes. Support people also are welcome.
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to family caregivers in the community. The drop-in group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another along the path of caregiving.
Family Caregiver Support Group, 3 p.m., Grace Center for Adult Day Services, 980 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. RSVP: 541-754-8417.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Support group for family and friends of those dealing with addictions, 6:30 p.m., Room 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Support, hope, sharing, listening. Information: 541-231-9598.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance for Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7 p.m., boardroom, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. For those who have a family member with a mental illness. Information: 541-745-2064.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-244-6651.
Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-6261.