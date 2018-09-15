This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
SUNDAY
"Yoga on Tap," 3:30 p.m., Mazama Brewery, 33930 S.E. Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. One hour of yoga practice, plus cool-down with a pint of Mazama beer. Bring a yoga mat and water. Cost: $15. Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqTeQszBOFuJutovQFULoqPDPTwABfxvonFOgmtlm9GbZRsw/viewform?c=0&w=1.
MONDAY
Summertime Essentrics in the Park, 5:45 p.m., 1495 NW 20th St., Corvallis. Join in to un-kink, re-balance and rejuvenate your body while enjoying a sylvan setting. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Teen yoga, 4 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. All teens, all levels. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Santiam Post 51 American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6. Information: 541-451-1351.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413 Sight-In Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., range, 24508 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath. Cost: $5 per firearm.
Public bingo, noon, Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
"The Inner Light," 3 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. "The Inner Light" is considered one of the best episodes of the "Star Trek" franchise.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
40&8 bingo, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Open menu through kitchen.
Square dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., IOOF Hall, 20 Ash St., Lebanon. First class free; donation on future Sundays, $5 per person or $12 per family of three or more. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
"The American West: History, Myth and Legacy," 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Video series. This week: "The American West: History, Myth and Legacy — 'Westward, The Course of Empire' and 'The West in the Colonial Era.'"
Tween movie, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Those in grades 4 to 6 can watch "A Wrinkle in Time."
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers meet weekly to make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Chess night, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Information: 541-753-1005.
Family story time, 7 p.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children of all ages and their families.
Ballroom dance lecture and demonstration, 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave.
Government
MONDAY
Lebanon Arts Commission, 5:45 p.m., community room, public library, 55 Academy St.
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Philomath Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, noon, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Cost: $5. Information: 541-791-9518.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Spring Hill Country Club, 155 Country Club Lane NW.
Lebanon Garden Club, noon, First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Friends of the Library Board, 3:30 p.m., boardroom, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Beginners will be helped by expert members. Information: 541-967-1911.
Health Care for All Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-926-5989.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Plan ahead
Bottle and can drive, 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22, parking lot, Lebanon Mega Foods, 1950 S. Main St. Parents of students in the Lebanon High School Class of 2019 are seeking donations of bottles and cans to raise money for a safe, alcohol- and drug-free graduation party. Those unable to bring items during that time can call 541-409-2603 to arrange for pick-up.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — 9 a.m., Gentle Yoga; 10 a.m., Gentle Yoga; 10 a.m. to noon, open table tennis; 7:30 p.m., introduction to ballroom dance.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., cribbage; 1 p.m., Lunch and Learn: video series, "The American West: History, Myth and Legacy — 'Westward, The Course of Empire' and 'The West in the Colonial Era.'"
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4 p.m., meeting room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-220-4682.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran-to-veteran peer support.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Low-Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Information: 541-766-6959.
Breast cancer support group, 5:30 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.
Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany. Support and education for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one; the loss does not have to be recent or under hospice care. Information: 541-812-4680.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Hope in Our Valley Corvallis Chapter, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Post-traumatic stress disorder support for male and female veterans and non-veterans. Information: hopeinourvalleycorvallis.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 N.W. Grant Ave. New meeting day. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.