Calendar (Sept. 30)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Don Lyon will present "Syria, Jordan and Lebanon: Classical Sites and Modern Life." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Closures
Due to street construction, the following outbound Corvallis Transit System Route 7 stops will be out of service today and Thursday: Kings and Circle boulevards; 17th Street and Circle; Garryanna Street and Circle; 11th Street and Circle; and Highland Drive and Circle.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
The Assistance League of Corvallis' The Galleria, starting 9 a.m. and running through Oct. 15, www.corvallis-assistance-league-galleria.com. Craft and food item sale. Pick-up, Oct. 20 through 22 at the Assistance League house, 547 NW Ninth St. Proceeds will go toward Operation School Bell for new clothing for children and hygiene help products for families in need.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County advisory board and committee interview, 9:30 a.m., 1-872-240-3311, access code 957-637-525#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/957637525.
Benton County advisory board and committee interview, 9:45 a.m., 1-571-317-3112, access code 864-896-683#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/864596685.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 to 3 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 414 NW Third St., Corvallis.
Plan ahead
"Trick or Treat Cruise-Thru," 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Ages 1 to 15 can trick or treat from the safety of a car. Wear a costume. Candy, goodies, spooktacular decorations. Registration: 541-917-7777 or cityofalbany.net/parks/events, by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
Schools
THURSDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 5:30 p.m., district office, 1620 Applegate St. Work session.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!