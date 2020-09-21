Calendar (Sept. 21)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, South Corvallis Food Bank, Southgate Plaza, 1800 SW Third St., No. 110. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
TUESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Nathan Warren will present "Conscious Community Theory: Beyond Capitalism and Socialism." Information: admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Closures
The following Corvallis Transit System bus stops will be out of service today and Tuesday from beginning of service until 6 p.m.: outbound Route 7 stops at Circle and Kings boulevards, 17th Street and Circle, Garryanna Street and Circle, and 11th Street and Circle.The inbound Route 5 stop at 17th and Circle will be out of service today.
Events
TUESDAY
"Mobilize! On Car-Free Day," 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Avery Park and eight other outdoor locations, Corvallis. Information: 541-230-1237, info@sustainablecorvallis.org or www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Hoolyeh dancing, 5 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.
Virtual reading, 7 p.m., https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tjivdomtquj0tgt0jt2ewcwmj8td8e. Grass Roots Books & Music welcomes Doug Stone for a reading from "Sitting in Powell's Watching Burnside Dissolve in Rain," followed by a question-and-answer session.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with district attorney, 1:30 p.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code 275-215-221#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/275215221.
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 980-394-973#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/980394973.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., +1-408-650-3123, access code/meeting ID 658-995-069; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/bpac.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., online. Information: http://corvallisrfpd.com.
Health
TUESDAY
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Sponsored by the Benton County Health Department. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Canceled: Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 a.m.
Plan ahead
Suicide prevention training, 10 a.m. Sept. 30, Armory Building, 104 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Class limited to 12. Bring a face covering. Registration: prevention@co.linn.or.us.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. 24-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
