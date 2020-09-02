Calendar (Sept. 2)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
"Strength and Mobility Using Household Items," 9 a.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 879 8190 0273, password 1847; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87981900273; or on the Lebanon Oregon Senior Center channel on YouTube.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
TODAY
Drive-through ice cream social, noon, parking lot, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to those over 50; pull up in your vehicle, on your bicycle or on foot to receive an individually wrapped ice cream cup.
THURSDAY
Cooking demonstration, 4 p.m., Facebook and YouTube. "Celebrate the Garden." Information: 541-258-4919.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with health and community health center directors, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 308-217-285#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/308217285.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
Plan ahead
Senior bingo, 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16, 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 894 0082 7640; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89400827640. To have cards mailed to you, call 541-258-4919.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
