Calendar (Sept. 19)

Plan ahead

Online discussion of navigating memory care, 10 a.m. Tuesday, online. Prestige Senior Living's West Hills will host a free webinar led by memory care expert David Troxel. The discussion is designed to provide insight into effective techniques and approaches for caring for loved ones living with forgetfulness, memory loss, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Sign up at www.prestigecare.com/expressions .

Schools

MONDAY

Support groups

SUNDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.