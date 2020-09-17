Calendar (Sept. 17)

Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.

Closures

The following Corvallis Transit System bus stops will be out of service today, from beginning of service until 6 p.m.: inbound Route 7 stops at 11th Street and Circle Boulevard, 13th Street and Circle, and 17th Street and Circle; and inbound Route 5 stop at 17th and Circle. Due to street work, the outbound Route 4 stop at Highland Boulevard and Circle will be out of service till further notice.

Events

FRIDAY

"We're Puzzled," 10 a.m. to noon, table outside, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Take a new puzzle or two to work on an home. Wear your mask and use the hand sanitizer provided before touching puzzles. A box will be available for receiving puzzles for later use.

Fundraisers