Calendar (Sept. 16)

Plan ahead

Corvallis City Council Ward 7 candidate forum, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560351849 . The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Corvallis/Albany are collecting questions for the forum. Visit lwv.corvallis.or.us to submit questions by Oct. 1.

Support groups

THURSDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.