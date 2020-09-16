Calendar (Sept. 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Closures
The following Corvallis Transit System bus stops will be out of service today through Friday, from beginning of service till 6 p.m.: inbound Route 7 stops at 11th Street and Circle Boulevard, 13th Street and Circle, and 17th Street and Circle; and inbound Route 5 stop at 17th and Circle. Due to street work, the outbound Route 4 stop at Highland Boulevard and Circle will be out of service till further notice.
Events
TODAY
Canceled: Downtown Corvallis Association's Downtown Discussions, 8 a.m.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, First Street and Jackson Avenue. Modified hours due to poor air quality; the market may end earlier if conditions worsen. Check https://www.facebook.com/corvallis.farmers.market before you leave to attend the market.
THURSDAY
"Mind Matters: Self-Empowered Aging," 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 810 0442 3286; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81004423286.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with juvenile director, 10 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 563-485-709#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/563485709.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with sheriff, 10 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 540-855-653#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/540855653.
Canceled: Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Best Western of Corvallis, 925 NW Garfield Ave.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Plan ahead
Corvallis City Council Ward 7 candidate forum, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560351849. The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Corvallis/Albany are collecting questions for the forum. Visit lwv.corvallis.or.us to submit questions by Oct. 1.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
