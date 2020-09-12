Calendar (Sept. 12)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Brunch for the Food-Deprived, 11 a.m. to noon, porch, Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Due to the coronavirus, the to-go boxed meal will be distributed outside. The lodge will be locked, with no access to inside facilities. Information: 541-758-0222.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Closures
Benton County Natural Areas & Parks has closed the following locations until further notice: Fitton Green, Mulkey Trail, Jackson-Frazier Wetland, Fort Hoskins Historical Park, Beazell Memorial County Forest and Clemens Park. Salmonberry County Park & Campground, North Albany Park, Adair County Park, Hyak Park, Bellfountain County Park and Irish Bend Park remain open at this time.
The Corvallis Parks and Recreation natural areas are closed until further notice, due to continued extreme fire danger. This includes Bald Hill, Brandis, Chip Ross, Forest Dell, Herbert Farm, Marys River, Noyes, Orleans, Owens Farm, Timberhill and Witham Hill natural areas.
Events
TODAY
Canceled: Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Canceled: Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Grace Center for Adult Day Services virtual open house, 1 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Sept. 27, https://gracecenter-corvallis.org/events/aging-summit. The 2020 Grace Center, Corvallis, Virtual Open House Celebration Video will debut on National Grandparents Day, Sunday, going online at 1 p.m. Further information is available at 541-754-8417.
MONDAY
"Engage Your Brain On the Go," 9 a.m. to noon, Garden Bounty table, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Packet of puzzles, games, fun facts and more, available in person or by mail.
"Garden Bounty," 9 a.m. to noon, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Bring excess bounty from your garden to share. A table will be set up in front of the center. Seniors are welcome to stop by and pick up items. Bring your own bag.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Science Pub, 6 p.m., online. Tom Kaye of the Oregon State University Department of Botany and Plant Pathology will present "From Extinction to Recovery: Bringing Golden Paintbrush Back from the Brink," a tour of the history of the golden paintbrush in Oregon, reviewing research breakthroughs and giving a summary of reintroduction and habitat conservation successes and failures in Oregon and range-wide. Registration: 541-737-4717 or https://bit.ly/33iub2s.
Government
MONDAY
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors, 3 p.m., 1035 Main St. Agenda: second reading of the video surveillance policy, second reading of the annexation/withdrawal policy, and discussion of surplusing some firefighting hose. Information: 541-360-0030.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Scio Baptist Church, 38969 NW Third St.
Opportunities
Those interested in helping those who have been displaced and severely impacted by the recent fires can contribute to the Linn County Wildland Fire Victims Fund. Contributions will be used for hotel vouchers and medical needs. Checks can be mailed to the fund in care of the Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany, OR 97322, or in care of the Linn County Treasurer, PO Box 100, Albany, OR 97321. Checks also can be dropped off at the expo center. Checks must include the words "Linn County."
Organizations
MONDAY
Mystery Team, 2 p.m., via Zoom. Help unravel this month's case. Sign up at the Lebanon Senior Center, 541-258-4919.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
