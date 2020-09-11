Calendar (Sept. 11)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Closures
Due to the regional and statewide response to wildfires, Benton County facilities will be closed to the public today, in order to allocate resources to the response effort. County facilities are tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday.
Events
SATURDAY
Canceled: Build Lebanon Trails West River Trail Event.
Tentative: Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. A final call whether the market will open this Saturday is set for 3 p.m. Friday; the decision will be made based on air quality. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.
Tentative: Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue. See Albany announcement above.
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Plan ahead
The Albany Helping Hands Bridge of Hope Virtual Auction set for Thursday has been rescheduled to Oct. 15, due to wildfires. Information: albanyhelpinghands.com.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
