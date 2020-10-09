Calendar (Oct. 9)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Pickleball, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue.
Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Fundraisers
TODAY
Greek Food Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Anne Orthodox Church, Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Due to the pandemic, this year's festival features food only, ordered on site only, sold to go, using a drive-through process. Proceeds from the event will help pay for the renovation and maintenance of the hall. Information: 541-745-6982 or www.saintannegreekfest.org.
SATURDAY
Greek Food Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Anne Orthodox Church, Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. See information above.
"Virtual Gala: Art for the Heart," 6 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center on Facebook Live. Celebrate and support The Arts Center in a safe platform. Enjoy an evening supporting creative connections from the comfort of home. Corvallis artist and patron Susan Johnson will be honored and 150 8x8 works by local artists will be on display for purchase, including a live and silent auction. Hosted by Mike McInally. Sponsorship and donation possibilities: 541-754-1551, Ext. 652, or Michele@theartscenter.net. Information: https://bit.ly/3hi0def.
Plan ahead
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field day, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road. Students must complete an online course or workbook, and must bring a mask to class. Registration: 541-745-5334.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
