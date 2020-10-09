Calendar (Oct. 9)

Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.

Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.

Fundraisers

TODAY

Greek Food Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Anne Orthodox Church, Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Due to the pandemic, this year's festival features food only, ordered on site only, sold to go, using a drive-through process. Proceeds from the event will help pay for the renovation and maintenance of the hall. Information: 541-745-6982 or www.saintannegreekfest.org.

SATURDAY

Greek Food Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Anne Orthodox Church, Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. See information above.