Calendar (Oct. 8)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Hot meal, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
TODAY
"Mindful Movement with Parkinson's," 2:30 p.m. Thursdays in October, Zoom. From the safety of your own home, learn Parkinson's Wellness Recovery exercises and other practices to address specific Parkinson's disease issues. Include floor work. Cost: $40; first class session free for new students. Registration: 541-286-4678.
Events
TODAY
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Main and Grant streets. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, intersection of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new market, a quaint evening event to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
FRIDAY
Seminar, 3 p.m., via Zoom, beav.es/eecb, or YouTube, beav.es/oss. Winifred Frick of Bat Conservation International will present "The Relevancy of Bat Research and Conservation to Global Health."
"Authors and Editors" series, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. Today's theme: "Family, Law and Politics." Virtual readings and panel sessions featuring Scott Akins, "In the Weeds: Demonization, Legalization and the Evolution of Marijuana Policy;" Courtney Campbell, "Bearing Witness: Religious Meanings in Bioethics;" Kirsi Petomaki, "Public Knowledge: Selected Writings by Michael Asher;" and Keith Scribner, "Old Newgate Road." Registration: https://beav.es/oss.
Canceled: John McCutcheon concert.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99W, Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 230 Clover Ridge Road, Albany.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Plan ahead
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field day, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road. Students must complete an online course or workbook, and must bring a mask to class. Registration: 541-745-5334.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field day, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road. See information above.
Schools
FRIDAY
Meeting of collective bargaining teams of the Oregon School Employees Association and the Corvallis School District, 9:30 a.m., online. Registration: virginia.morford@corvallis.k12.or.us by 10 a.m. Thursday.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
