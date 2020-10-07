Calendar (Oct. 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Bart and Leah Bolger will present "Is Russia the Enemy?" Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
"Mindful Movement with Parkinson's: Chair-Based," 1:30 p.m. Thursdays in October, Zoom. From the safety of your own home, learn Parkinson's Wellness Recovery exercises and other practices to address specific Parkinson's disease issues. Cost: $30. Registration: 541-286-4678.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
"Authors and Editors" series, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. Today's theme: "Environment." Virtual readings and panel sessions featuring Randy Bell, contributions to the series "National Geographic: Exploring Science;" Will White, "Population Dynamics for Conservation;" Tim Jensen, "Ecologies of Guilt in Environmental Rhetorics;" and Judy Li, "Ricky in the City: Where the Wildlife Live." Registration: https://beav.es/oss.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Government
TODAY
Albany Landmarks Commission, 6 p.m., 1-408-650-3123, access code 368-235-021; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/landmarks.
THURSDAY
Corvallis City Council work session, 6 p.m., online.
Health
TODAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Natural Grocers, 1235 NW 10th St., Corvallis.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Zoom. Quilters exploring this traditional craft in new, creative ways. Email corvallismodernquiltguild@gmail.com for a guest invitation. Information: http://corvallismodernquiltguild.blogspot.com.
Plan ahead
"Maestro Moments," 3 p.m. Sunday, Zoom. Presented by the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Artistic Director Steven Zielke will have a conversation with singer, actor, conductor and Oregon State University graduate Roosevelt Andre Credit. A recording of the event will be posted on the Singers' website, repsing.org. Registration for live conversation: https://bit.ly/3jdkrio.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/channel/uc9jtpte5dmilzl9kysbjbvq.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
