Calendar (Oct. 6)

Announcements
Build Lebanon Trails has canceled the remainder of its 2020 events due to COVID-19 and the flu season.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Dnaiel McKenna-Foster will present "The Real History of the Housing Crisis." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Leadershop Team, 1:30 p.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code, 732-841-357#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/732841357.
Canceled: Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
Canceled: Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board, 7 p.m.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany..
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Plan ahead
Annual Corvallis Fill Your Pantry, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8, outdoors, Peoria Gardens, 32355 Peoria Road SW, Albany. Pre-ordering, Oct. 14 through 28, www.tenriversmarketplace.com. The shopping and pick-up in-person event will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines; masks required.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
The Third Option, 6:45 p.m., meeting room, Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Ongoing marriage education and support group. Children can swim while their parents work on improving their marriage. Registration: 541-760-9637 or www.thethirdoption.com.
