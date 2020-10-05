Calendar (Oct. 5)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, South Corvallis Food Bank, Southgate Plaza, 1800 SW Third St., No. 110. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
TUESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Judy Juntunen will present "I Once Was Lost, But Now Am Found... 'Amazing Grace.'" At 1:30: Jeff Anderson will present "Spies in the Garden: Deception and Sabotage in the Evolving Battle Between Plants and Pathogens." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TUESDAY
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Hoolyeh dancing, 5 p.m., online. Information: capeblanco@peak.org.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Corvallis City Council Ward 7 candidate forum, 7 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560351849. The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Corvallis/Albany are hosting the event, which features Corvallis City Council Ward 7 candidates Nic Bowman and Paul Shaffer.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 829-562-421#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/829562421.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Civil Service Commission, 5 p.m., 1035 Main St. Agenda: review of third-quarter payroll reports, discussion of the daytime firefighter hiring, overview of conflagrations' and COVID-19's impacts on the district. Information: 541-360-0030.
Adair Village City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Plan ahead
Suicide prevention training, 10 a.m. Oct. 14, Armory Building, 104 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Class limited to 12. Bring a face covering. Registration: prevention@co.linn.or.us.
Schools
TUESDAY
Meeting of the collective bargaining teams for the Corvallis Education Association and the Corvallis School District, 3:15 p.m.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance for Mental Illness Mid-Valley Family Support Group, 7 p.m., Zoom. Open to those 18 or over in Benton and Linn counties who have a family member or loved one who lives with mental illness. Registration: 503-230-8009.
