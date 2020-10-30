 Skip to main content
Calendar (Oct. 30)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Announcements

SATURDAY

The Benton County Sheriff's office will perform a test of the Linn-Benton ALERT system at 2 p.m. The test will cover all Benton County traditional landline phone lines in the 911 database, and other devices registered with the system. Recipients are asked to confirm receipt of the message on each phone or device. To sign up for alerts, visit https://www.co.benton.or.us/preparedness/page/emergency-alert.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.

Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Events

SATURDAY

Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.

Pickleball, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue.

Health

SATURDAY

American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fred Meyer, 777 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis.

Plan ahead

Oregon State University Science Pub, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, YouTube Live. Erica Fischer will present "Fires in the West: How to Build Fire-Adaptive Communities for the Future," discussing actions communities can take to mitigate wildfire hazards, particularly as the climate grows hotter and drier. Registration: https://beav.es/orj.

Support groups

SATURDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.

