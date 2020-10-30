Calendar (Oct. 30)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Announcements

SATURDAY

The Benton County Sheriff's office will perform a test of the Linn-Benton ALERT system at 2 p.m. The test will cover all Benton County traditional landline phone lines in the 911 database, and other devices registered with the system. Recipients are asked to confirm receipt of the message on each phone or device. To sign up for alerts, visit https://www.co.benton.or.us/preparedness/page/emergency-alert.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.