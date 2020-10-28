Calendar (Oct. 28)

Health

THURSDAY

American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5:30 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.

Plan ahead

"Adult Mental Health First Aid," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, Armory Building, 104 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Teaches how to help someone who may be developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis, and connect them to appropriate care. Registration: https://www.linncountyhealth.org/adg/webform/mental-health-first-aid-registration-0.

Support groups

THURSDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.