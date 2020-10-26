Calendar (Oct. 26)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, South Corvallis Food Bank, Southgate Plaza, 1800 SW Third St., No. 110. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
TUESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: William Robbins will present "Seasons of Smoke and Fire: An Oregon Narrative." At 1:30: Michael Freitag will present "An Introduction to CRISPR, A Versatile Method for Modifying the Genome." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TUESDAY
Southtown Farm Stand and Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Information: https://bit.ly/2kahgxd.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 494-926-613#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/494926613.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Harrisburg City Council, 6:30 p.m.
Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., 1-408-650-3123, access code/meeting ID, 995-057-485; or https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Locke Fire Station, 544 NW Lewisburg Ave. Information: http://corvallisrfpd.com/agenda.pdf.
Health
TUESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Sweet Home Evangelical Church, 1347 Long St.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Sponsored by the Benton County Health Department. Information: 541-740-0405.
Plan ahead
"Sips 'n' Science Pub Talk," 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Zoom. George Kral, forester and project developer for Ash Creek Forest Management, will present "Climate Change and Assisted Migration." Registration: https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/sips-and-science-plant-nurseries.html?mc_cid=0f15913be1&mc_eid=d7bcc27211.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m. Open to all family caregivers. The purpose is to share experiences and support one another. Information: caregiver@luminahospice.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. 24-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
