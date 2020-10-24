Calendar (Oct. 24)

Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.

Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.

Organizations

MONDAY

Benton Soil and Water Conservation District Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., call-in and video conference. Information: 541-231-2615.

Plan ahead

Youth mental health first aid training, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17, First Baptist Church, 211 E. Vine St., Lebanon. Learn how to help an adolescent who may be developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis, and connect them to appropriate care. Registration: https://www.linncountyhealth.org/adg/webform/mental-health-first-aid-registration-0.

Support groups

SUNDAY