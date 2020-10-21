Calendar (Oct. 21)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Benita Blessing will present "Native American Tales in Germany: When Fiction Becomes History." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
TODAY
Volunteer open house, 6 to 9 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum of Albany, 503 W. First Ave. Learning about volunteering at the carousel. Snacks, prizes, carousel rides. Presentations on the hour.
THURSDAY
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Main and Grant streets. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, intersection of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new market, a quaint evening event to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Government
TODAY
Albany Community Development Commission, 2:30 p.m., https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/cdc.
THURSDAY
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4871548305078480398.
Corvallis City Council work session: planning commissioner interviews, 5 p.m.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tangent Rural Fire Department, 32053 Birdfoot Drive.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Snap Fitness 24-7 Corvallis Sunset, 5246 SW Philomath Blvd.
Organizations
TODAY
Downtown Corvallis Association, 8 a.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86348508951. Speakers: Milissa Hruby of barre3, Drew Skaggs of The Shop, Erica and Travis Baze of the Biere Library, and Aliza Tuttle and Ashley Relf of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team. Updates about Halloween around downtown and other DCA events.
Plan ahead
Webinar on senior depression, 10 a.m. Oct. 29. Prestige Senior Living West Hills will sponsor the event, led by Eldercare counselor Laura Vaillancourt. Registration: www.momanddaddeservethebest.com.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ. Special meeting.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!