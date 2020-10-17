Calendar (Oct. 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Closures
On Monday, the city of Lebanon will be extending a water main across River Road. Construction is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. River Road will be closed to through traffic from the north intersection of Mountain River Drive to the south intersection of Mountain River Drive. Motorists will be detoured to Mountain River Drive. Residents will be afforded reasonable access. Information: 541-258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Events
TODAY
Belligerent Optimists rally for social justice in conjunction with rallies nationwide, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Women are taking action to rally voters and demand that every vote be counted. Information: https://wildtrax4.wixsite.com/womensrally.
SUNDAY
"Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," https://corvallispiano.or/live-and-local. Performances on video by local pianists playing Grace Lutheran Church's Steinway grand piano. Featuring Bryson Skaar performing jazz, Hao Yang Jiang and Abby Cohen. More recorded recitals are available on the website, with new presentations added every few weeks; all are free.
Pickleball, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Government
MONDAY
Albany Community Development Commission, noon, https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/cdc.
Benton County Food Service Advisory Committee, 2 p.m., 1-872-240-3311, access code 737-666-413; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/737666413.
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1804032909374077198. Preceded by executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss status of employment-related performance (city attorney evaluation, continued; and status of employment) municipal judge contract.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Willamette Valley Bank, 1970 14th Ave. SE, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
Opportunities
SELCO Community Credit Union is accepting applications for its annual SPARK! Creative Learning Grants, with an aim to help educators meet unprecedented challenges in the 2020-21 school year. The grants award as much as $1,000 each to K-12 educators to fund projects across the 27 counties SELCO serves. Apply at www.selco.org/spark by Oct. 31. Information: 541-686-5382 or spark@selco.org.
Schools
MONDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Facebook. Preceded by executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss labor negotiations. Comments or questions can be sent to shelley.niemann@philomath.k12.or.us.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Canceled: Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!