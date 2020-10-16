Calendar (Oct. 16)

Opportunities

The Corvallis Elks Lodge is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide meals for 132 people who lost everything in the recent wildfires and have been housed in local hotels. Three meals a day will be provided starting Saturday and running through the end of the year. The lodge needs volunteer cooks, dishwashers, drivers, packers and others, no experience necessary. Clubs and nonprofit agencies are welcome to consider this a service project. To volunteer, call Alicia at 541-207-4472 or email her at jacob@peak.org.