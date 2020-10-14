Calendar (Oct. 14)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
Linn County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Oregon and South Albany High School election forum for Albany City Council candidates, Zoom. Will include Keith Kolkow, Sean Knowles, Amanda Dant, Ray Kopzynski and Marilyn Smith. Students will prepare the questions. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j4xpMi_gQgOI8RUdKdIrdg.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Main and Grant streets. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, intersection of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new market, a quaint evening event to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Advisory Board Committee recommendations virtual presentation, 4 p.m. Learn more about a proposal to restructure the city's boards, commissions, committees and task forces. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7752820724841291022.
Canceled: Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Courtyard Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Lebanon Mennonite Church, 2100 S. Second St.
Plan ahead
"Misinformation and Fake News Online Workshop," 10:30 a.m. Friday. Led by a Corvallis-Benton County Public Library librarian. Learn how and why misinformation proliferates online, how to identify and find authoritative online information, how to find authoritative online information, how to find the source of viral content, and more. Registration: bit.ly/misinfoworkshop.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!