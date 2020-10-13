Calendar (Oct. 13)

Plan ahead

Linn County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Oregon and South Albany High School election forum for Albany City Council candidates, Thursday, Zoom. Will include Keith Kolkow, Sean Knowles, Amanda Dant, Ray Kopzynski and Marilyn Smith. Students will prepare the questions. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j4xpMi_gQgOI8RUdKdIrdg .

Support groups

TODAY

Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Zoom. Open to all family caregivers, regardless of type of illness or prognosis. The group provides a format for sharing common experiences and supporting one another. Email caregiver@luminahospice.org for the Zoom link or further information.

WEDNESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.