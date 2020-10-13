Calendar (Oct. 13)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 N.W. 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
League of Women Voters of Corvallis and NAACP Corvallis/Albany Benton County commissioner candidate forum, 7 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88172866240.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
East Linn County Luncheon for CASA, noon, https://www.facebook.com/casaoflinncounty. All money raised will go toward CASA of Linn County's mission to advocate for the best interests of children in foster care.
Government
TODAY
Harrisburg Redevelopment Agency, 6:30 p.m., 120 Smith St.
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with community development, natural areas and parks, and public works directors, 9 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 970-878-941 #; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/970878941.
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, 3:30 p.m., Marys River Park, 300 S. 11th St., Philomath. All attending are expected to follow social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols. Bringing a lawn chair is suggested. Information: sdobrinich@ocwcog.org.
Corvallis Mixed Use Departmental Advisory Committee, 5 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2777883552205857296.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 4 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
Linn County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Oregon and South Albany High School election forum for Albany City Council candidates, Thursday, Zoom. Will include Keith Kolkow, Sean Knowles, Amanda Dant, Ray Kopzynski and Marilyn Smith. Students will prepare the questions. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j4xpMi_gQgOI8RUdKdIrdg.
Support groups
TODAY
Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Zoom. Open to all family caregivers, regardless of type of illness or prognosis. The group provides a format for sharing common experiences and supporting one another. Email caregiver@luminahospice.org for the Zoom link or further information.
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
Virtual Parkinson's Disease Support Group, 12:15 p.m. Information on how to attend: Betty Merrill, 541-760-1737.
