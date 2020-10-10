Calendar (Oct. 10)

Health

MONDAY

Opportunities

Confluence, the Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus, is holding a fundraising effort. At the moment, the chorus' income is limited to donations. The board hopes to hold a concert in May or June. In the meantime, the artistic director's salary needs to be paid, among other expenses. The board has applied for a $25,000 challenge grant from Gannett to put on a fully remote virtual concert. But to advance to the next stage and qualify for the application to be evaluated, $3,000 needs to be raised by Thursday. Donations can be made at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/donate/Confluence-The-Willamette-Valley-Mixed-Gala-Chorus.