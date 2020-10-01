Calendar (Oct.1)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Hot meal, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Closures
Due to the unpredictable timeline of the repaving of Circle Boulevard between Dogwood and Highland drives, there will be some delays and detours for Corvallis Transit System's Routes 4, 5 and 6 through Saturday. Updates: 541-766-6998.
Events
TODAY
"After the Fire, Now What?," 3 p.m., Zoom. The Oregon State University Extension Service will host this webinar in which presenters will talk about where to start and how to prepare an assessment consistent with funding agencies and land management plans. Information and registration: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/events/after-fire-now-what.
FRIDAY
Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Virtual Chat and Craft, 10:30 a.m., online. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-craft-and-chat-for-adults-tickets-103874838438.
Seminar, 3 p.m., via Zoom, beav.es/eecb, or YouTube, beav.es/oss. Science journalist David Quammen will present "What Can Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Contribute to Understanding Global Pandemics?"
Government
TODAY
Benton County advisory board and committee interview, 9:30 a.m., 1-872-240-3311, access code 957-637-525#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/957637525.
Benton County advisory board and committee interview, 9:45 a.m., 1-571-317-3112, access code 864-596-683# (note corrected number); or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/864596685.
FRIDAY
Community Services Consortium Governing Board special session, 3 p.m., https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91003171366, meeting ID 910 0317 1366.
Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oregon Physical Therapy, 2865 NW 29th St., Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Brownsville Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
The Oregon Department of Transportation 2020 Get There Challenge is set for Monday through Oct. 18. Enter for prizes at getthereoregon.org.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Info: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!