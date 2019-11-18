This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, McLean Hall, 602 SW Madison Ave. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Bike Touring in Germany, 9:30 a.m., Academy for Lifelong Learning, First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Meeting Hall, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Presenter: Annette and Dan Youngberg.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
REFIT community fitness class, 5:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church gym, 1273 West Thornton lake Dr. NW. Life changing group fitness experience that rocks your body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
“Cannabis Horticulture Q & A,” 6 p.m., CAN! Research office, 551 SW Fourth St. Cost: $10.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 24 months. Simple books, songs, rhymes and play.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs, rhymes and stories for children from birth through age 1. Free tickets available in the youth area starting at 10.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.
Legal Aid Information Series: Housing Law, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Public Library, Main Meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Introduction to landlord and tenant law. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/legal-aid-series-housing-law/.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Tween Leaders meeting, 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For tweens grades fourth to sixth.
Story time for infants and toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Open Auditions: “The Secret Garden,”, 6 p.m,. Withycombe Hall Main Stage Theatre, Oregon State University, 290-1 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. “The Secret Garden,” based on the 1911 English novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, tells the story of Mary Lennox, sent to live with her uncle after the death of her parents. Prepare 16 to 32 bars of music; one- to two-minute monologue for those auditioning for the nonsinging roles of Mrs. Medlock and Mrs. Winthrop. Open to OSU students, staff and community. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/students/auditions. Audition signup: www.tinyurl.com/osusecretgarden.
Craft Night with The Arts Center, 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Participants age 16 or over can try a new project using the library’s supplies or can bring their own projects and supplies. Participants can show off completed art or works in progress. Information: 541-766-6793.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Dine Out at Block 15 to Support Mary's Peak Search and Rescue, 3 to 9 p.m., Block 15 Brewery and Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes, St., Corvallis. Ten percent of the days' food sales to benefit Mary's Peak Search and Rescue. Information: www.MPSAR.org.
Government
TUESDAY
Library Board, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Community Conversation with City Manager Peter Troedsson, 6 p.m., Ciddici's Southside, 859 Belmont Ave. SW, Albany.
Millersburg Planning Commission Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 4222 Old Salem Rd. NE, Albany. Information: 541-928-4523 or info@cityofmillersburg.org.
Sustainability Coalition Community Inclusion Action Team, 6 p.m., Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave., Corvallis. www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Periwinkle Room, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Human Relations Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, Municipal Courtroom, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Health
TUESDAY
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Speaker: Tom Gerding, CEO; Topic: Gerding Buildings. Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler, 2148 Santiam Highway SE Information: Ray Hilts, 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Pop’s Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Sweet Home Linn-Benton Community College Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. All levels of experience welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093 or 541-757-3221.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Linn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Information: www.linnchapterdar.weebly.com.
Tween Leaders, 4 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The group meets with library staff members to discuss programs and materials for those in grades 4 through 6.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798, or on Facebook at Corvallis Meditation Community.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Scio Historical Society, 6 p.m., Scio Depot Museum, 39004 NE First St. Information: 503-394-2199 or maintrain1800@smt-net.com.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or www.shireofcdv.org/.
Sons of Legionnaires, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Mid-Wilamette NOW, 7:15 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, South Community Room, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. All are welcome. midwilamettenow@gmail.com.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany.
St. Johns Lodge No. 17, 7:30 p.m., 431 First Ave. NW, Albany. Information: 541-928-3145.
Plan ahead
Seminar on MyChart online medical record, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Reimer Conference Room, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW. Samaritan Health Services offers this seminar on the MyChart online patient portal. Registration: 855-873-0647 or samhealth.org/behealthy.
Schools
Tuesday
Philomath School District Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m., Philomath School District Office, 1620 Applegate St. Topic: Math Curriculum. Information: www.philomathsd.net/about/school-board.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., hand and foot card game.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, snooker, Wii bowling, ping pong and shuffleboard; 9 a.m., knitting/crochet; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1:30 p.m., Line Dance; 1:30 p.m., Caregiver Support Group; 3:30 p.m., Therapeutic Yoga for balance; 5:15 p.m., Better bones and balance.
Corvallis Senior Center Events: Sing-a-Long, 10:30 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr.; Bridge, noon, Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Cir., Corvallis.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 Santiam Highway.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 9:30 a.m., 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to family caregivers in the community. The group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another along the path of caregiving.
Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group of Corvallis and Albany, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Support group for family and friends of those dealing with addictions, 6:30 p.m., Room 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Support, hope, sharing, listening. Information: 541-231-9598.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Support Group, 7 p.m., conference room, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-745-2064 or www.namimidvalley.org.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 2, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Corvallis Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131. Information: 541-752-6261.