Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Dance of the Plankton: Insights on Ocean Ecology from 700 Km Above the Earth, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Academy for Lifelong Learning, First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Presenter: Michael Behrenfeld. Information: http://www.academyforlifelonglearning.org/current%20events.htm.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Digital Life: Protecting your Passwords, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn effective methods for creating and securing online passwords.
Grief and the Holidays, noon to 1 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Tips for getting through the holidays and for helping others. Free. Information: 5411-757-9616.
Rent Well Classes presented by Community Services Consortium, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Our Energy Future: Efficiency and Renewables are Our Best Option, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Academy for Lifelong Learning, First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Presenter: Peter Greenberg. Information: http://www.academyforlifelonglearning.org/current%20events.htm.
REFIT, 5:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church gym, 1273 West Thornton Lake Dr. NW. Group fitness pexperience to rock your body, heart and soul. Free. Information: 541-220-1563.
"All About Breastfeeding," 6:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Part I. Supports new mothers in establishing and maintaining lactation. Support partners encouraged to attend.
Events
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for ages 2 and 3. Free tickets available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Little Bookworm Preschool Story time, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Ages three through kindergarten with craft time.
Chintimini Senior and Community Center Book Club, 11 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. November reading: There There by Tommy Orange. https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/chintimini-senior-center-book-club/.
Bingo, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Cambridge Terrace Assisted Living Community, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
Family Crafts Afternoon: Holiday Pop-Up Books and Cards, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Victoria Wills of The Arts Center will demonstrate how to craft pop-up books and cards for the holidays. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Willamette Innovators Network Expo 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The WIN Expo celebrates innovative concepts, local companies and startups that are changing the world. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1238/win-expo-2019#eventdetail.
Public Reception: About Light Holiday Exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Art Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage. Information: 541-367-3559.
Meet and Greet with Author Maureen Robeson, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Join author Robeson for a discussion about everyday heroes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2rF3CPy
Imagine Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 Philomath Blvd., Corvallis.
Author Talk: Marissa Byfield, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local author Byfield will speak about her fantasy novel “The Soft Fall.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32DSlM1.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
OSU Wind Ensemble and OSU Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The OSU wind ensemble and Wind Symphony, will present their fall term concert. Admission: $5 advance; $10 door; OSU students and K-12 youth free. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/osu-wind-ensemble-osu-wind-symphony.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
THURSDAY
City Tree Commission, 3 p.m., City Hall, Calapooia Room, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Airport Advisory Commission, City Hall, Santiam Room, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Corvallis Nutrition Group, 2 p.m., benches by squirrel in front of The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Discuss food, diets, supplements, cooking, bargains, budgeting and other nutritional issues. Information: 541-908-6907.
Opportunities
The Philomath City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacant position. Information: 541-929-6148. Deadline: Nov. 27.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., annex, Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: Lorene, 541-917-8671.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, noon, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215, Albany. Cost: $5. Information: 541-791-9518.
Albany Kiwanis Club, noon, Pop’s Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE. West Albany Key Club members will be introduced. Information: 541-990-2598.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Program: Rotary Water Scholars. Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Caregiver Connections, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to all family caregivers in the community regardless of type of illness or prognosis.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 5 p.m., Loafers Station, 222 Washington St. SW, Albany. Dinner: Taco Thursday. Information: Archie, 971-8500.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: Tim Schubert, 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Hub City ABATE, 6 p.m., dinner, 7 p.m., meeting, Ciddici’s Pizza, 133 SW Fifth St., Albany. Information: www.hubcityabate.com.
La Leche League, 6 p.m., Multicultural Literacy Center, 128 SW Ninth St., Corvallis. Breastfeeding information and support. Information: 541-766-0055 or www.llli.org.
NoSmartMetersCorvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. The group discusses ideas, issues and strategies. Information: 541-908-6907 or arehkugler@hotmail.com.
Ukulele Club, 6 p.m., Lebanon Foursquare Church, 470 W. C St., Lebanon. Information: 541-258-7066.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The group welcomes all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Science of Mind in Corvallis, 7 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Information and discussion about the process of spiritual awakening. Information: http://www.meetup.com/soms-ss.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7 p.m., 1469 Timber St. SW, Albany. Post and Auxiliary.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., Oregon State University Center for the Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting followed by program at 7:30. The group's goal is to promote and support fine-art photography in the valley.
Beulah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., IOOF Hall, 738 Fifth Ave. SE, Albany.
Plan Ahead
Holiday Banquet, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 19, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Delicious holiday fare prepared by Sybaris Bistro. Space is limited, call for reservations. Cost: $14. Tickets: 541-917-7760.
Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, Dec. 6 thorough 8, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Quality books and media suitable for gift giving. All proceeds from book sales go to the library. Free entry for members for pre-sale Dec. 6; $10 non-members. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Buy Local First Holiday Contest, Nov. 23 through Dec. 7, Corvallis. Visit and shop at participating business for the holidays; win gift cards and other prizes from local participating businesses; get social to win, post pictures on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/916475275377562/. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
Winter Smiles Fundraiser, 3 to 4 p.m., Dec. 8, Crosswords Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. The Corvallis High School Choir along with audience participation, will ring in the holidays with Christmas carols and cookies. Fundraiser for families in need in the community. Donations of food and/or cash greatly appreciated.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 8 a.m., Quilters; 9 a.m., Basic and Creative Calligraphy; noon, Thanksgiving Banquet; 1:30 p.m., Painting with Acrylics.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, snooker and shuffleboard; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Happy Feet Foot Care (by appointment, 541-258-4919); 9 a.m., SHIBA (by appointment, 541-812-0849); noon, Thanksgiving Banquet; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 5:15 p.m.,Better Bones & Balance.
Corvallis Senior Center:
• Mahjong, 12 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Cir., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6959
Support groups
THURSDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly:
• 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
• 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Man to Man Cancer Support Group, 4 p.m., conference room, third floor, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Blood Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Discuss experiences while facing challenges of living with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1164, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: 800-932-8677 or www.tops.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.