Calendar (Nov. 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Corvallis Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave.; South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110; 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 501 NW 25th St. Alsea, Monroe, Adair Village and Blodgett residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Closures
MONDAY
Contractors will pave the driveway and a portion of Walker Road between Sixth and Seventh streets in Lebanon on Monday. During construction, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Walker will be closed to through traffic with detours in place. Information: 5410258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Events
SUNDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Corvallis Fill Your Pantry, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., outdoors, Peoria Gardens, 32355 Peoria Road SW, Albany. Social distancing and face coverings required.
Corvallis Repertory Singers' "Maestro Moments," 3 p.m., Zoom. For this month's musical conversation, Steven Zielke, artistic director of the Repertory Singers and director of choral studies at Oregon State University, will interview Corvallis native Dave Metzger, an orchestrator and composer for movies, stage productions and video games whose work has been heard in movies such as "Frozen" and "The Avengers." The event is free but registration is required; visit https://bit.ly/34KgULI or https://repsing.org.
Pickleball, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
MONDAY
"Boredom Busters," 9 a.m. to noon, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Swing by the front door and pick up a packet of Veterans Day puzzles, games, fun facts and more.
Government
MONDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with community development, natural areas, and parks and public work department directors, 9 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code 970-878-941#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/970878941.
Philomath Fire and Rescue Board of Directors, 3 p.m., 1035 Main St., Philomath. Agenda: review of the the deputy chief and office administrator job descriptions; review of the capitalization policy. Information: 541-360-0030.
Albany Planning Commission, 5:15 p.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 498-239-709; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/pc.
Opportunities
The city of Corvallis has launched a new program to give low-income community members a $25 credit to help pay their city services bills. Applications received by Dec. 1 that meet eligibility guidelines will get applicants assistance with their January bills; applications received after that date will be processed too late for January assistance. Information: 541-766-6949 or www.corvallisoregon.gov/billassistance.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
