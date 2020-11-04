Calendar (Nov. 4)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

THURSDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.

Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 9 to 11:45 a.m., Philomath Food Bank, 360 S. Ninth St.; 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis; and 1 to 3 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Adair Village, Alsea, Blodgett and Monroe residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.