Calendar (Nov. 4)

Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 9 to 11:45 a.m., Philomath Food Bank, 360 S. Ninth St.; 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis; and 1 to 3 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Adair Village, Alsea, Blodgett and Monroe residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Events
TODAY
Drive-through ice cream social, noon, parking lot, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to those over 50; pull up in your vehicle, on your bicycle or on foot to receive an individually wrapped ice cream treat.
Lebanon Senior Center cooking demonstration, 4 p.m., Facebook and YouTube. "Holiday Ideas." Information: 541-258-4919.
THURSDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with health and community health center directors, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code, 308-217-285#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/308217285.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., online. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/256659700214180876.
Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency, 6 p.m., online. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/207436473280200463.
Plan ahead
Virtual Holly Jolly 5K, Nov. 21 through Dec. 6. Complete a 5K on your own or with a team. Activities include a 50/50 cash raffle and an online auction. Supports ABC House. Registration: https://raceroster.com/events/2020/33233/virtual-holly-jolly-5k.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
