Calendar (Nov. 28)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Government
MONDAY
Albany City Council, 4 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid (OHP) accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Plan ahead
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Finance Committee, 1 p.m. Thursday, audio/videoconference. Information: www.ocwcog.org.
Schools
MONDAY
Meeting of the collective bargaining teams for the Corvallis Education Association and the Corvallis School District, 3 p.m., online.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., 1947 College St., Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!