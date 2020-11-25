Calendar (Nov. 25)

Events

THURSDAY

Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.

Opportunities

The Salem to Albany Transit Feasibility Study has launched its website at www.cherriots.org/salemtoalbany. The site contains a 30-minute version of the project's online open house, which took place Oct. 22. A poll is included. Information: 503-361-7534 or ted.stonecliffe@cherriots.org.

Support groups

THURSDAY