Calendar (Nov. 23)

Assistance

TUESDAY

Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Human Services Resource Center Food Pantry, Champinefu Lodge, 1030 S. Madison Ave., Corvallis; 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis; and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Food Bank, 360 S. Ninth St. Alsea, Monroe, Adair Village and Blodgett residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.

Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.