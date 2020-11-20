Calendar (Nov. 20)

Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Events

SATURDAY

Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Dec. 4, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.