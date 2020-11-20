Calendar (Nov. 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 10 a.m. to noon, South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Adair Village, Alsea, Blodgett and Monroe residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Dec. 4, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Pickleball, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue.
Fundraisers
SATURDAY
Sale of frozen holiday pies and cobblers, noon to 5:30 p.m., Kiwanis pie trailer, intersection of Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard, Corvallis. The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis Sunrisers will use all the proceeds for local community youth programs. Information: www.kiwanissunrisers.org.
Health
SATURDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Albany IGA, 621 NW Hickory St., Albany.
Opportunities
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive day-use parking fees on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, in 25 state parks. A list of parks that require the $5 day-use parking permits is available at stateparks.oregon.gov.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
