Calendar (Nov. 2)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave.; South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110; 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 501 NW 25th St. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Corvallis Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Food Bank, 360 S. Ninth St. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TUESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Alejandro Queral will present "Confronting Oregon's Biggest Economic Challenge." At 1:30: Roberto Albertani will present "Engineering, Wind Turbines and Wildlife." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TUESDAY
Southtown Farm Stand and Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Information: https://bit.ly/2kahgxd.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Government
TODAY
Albany Traffic Safety Commission, 10 a.m., 1-312-757-3121, access code/meeting ID 430-417-613/ or https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc.
Corvallis City Council executive session, 5 p.m. To conduct the city manager evaluation. Followed by regular meeting at 6 p.m. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5171384026637297936.
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 978-822-061#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/978822061.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Linn-Benton Loop Technical Advisory Committee, 2:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 852 4799 9349, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85247999349, passcode 2020.
Adair Village City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TODAY
Benton Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 6 p.m., call-in and video conference. Information: 541-231-2615.
Plan ahead
"Teen Support Series: Handling Emotions," 4:30 p.m. five Tuesdays, starting Nov. 10, online. Teens must be at least 14 to participate. Registration: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/teen-support-series-handling-emotions-0.
Schools
TODAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors executive session, 6:15 p.m.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!