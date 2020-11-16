Calendar (Nov. 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Human Services Resource Center Food Pantry, Champinefu Lodge, 1030 S. Madison Ave., Corvallis; 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis; and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Food Bank, 360 S. Ninth St. Alsea, Monroe, Adair Village and Blodgett residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, McLean Hall, 602 SW Madison Ave. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TUESDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Jim Summerton and Lena Ferguson will present "How to Defeat COVID-19." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TUESDAY
Southtown Farm Stand and Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Information: https://bit.ly/2kahgxd.
Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Virtual Chat and Craft, 6 p.m., online. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-craft-and-chat-for-adults-tickets-103874838438.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-786-535-3211, access code 249-383-141#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/249383141.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Information: 541-967-3825.
Corvallis Middle Housing Departmental Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., online.
Linn-Benton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., LBHA, 1250 Queen Ave. SE, Albany.
Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., 1-408-650-3123, access code 995-057-485; or https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac.
Health
TUESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alsea School, 301 S. Third St.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
The city of Corvallis has received a proposal to name the new South Corvallis Multi-Use Path after Eric Austin, a local cyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street in this neighborhood in 2018. Today is the last day to share input at this very brief survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/crystallakepath.
Lebanon Senior Center Thanksgiving Banquet drive-through pick-up, Nov. 24. Today is the last day for seniors to sign up to receive a turkey dinner to reheat on Thanksgiving; call 541-258-4919.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/user/linnbentonlincolnesd.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance for Mental Illness Mid-Valley Family Support Group, 7 p.m., Zoom. Open to those 18 or over in Benton and Linn counties who have a family member or loved one who lives with mental illness. Registration: 503-230-8009.
