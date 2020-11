Calendar (Nov. 16)

Lebanon Senior Center Thanksgiving Banquet drive-through pick-up, Nov. 24. Today is the last day for seniors to sign up to receive a turkey dinner to reheat on Thanksgiving; call 541-258-4919.

Schools

TUESDAY

Support groups

TUESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.