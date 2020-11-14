Calendar (Nov. 14)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
SUNDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Pickleball, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Pickleball Club, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
MONDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
"Five Days of Giving," today through Friday. Community Service Consortium's fundraising campaign. Donations can be mailed to CSC, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 2A, Albany, OR 97321; on made at communityservices.us.
Government
MONDAY
Albany City Council work session, 3:30 p.m., 1-646-749-3129https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm.
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., online. Followed by executive session on status of pending litigation or litigation likely to be filed. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/102515646486260908.
Opportunities
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking a candidate to represent public interests on the state's Fish Screening Task Force. The application form is available at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/screening/index.asp. Completed applications can be send to Alan Ritchey, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302; or alan.d.richey@state.or.us. Applications are due by Dec. 31.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages, new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Group Toastmasters Club, 6:15 p.m., Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, Big Town Hero, 11 E. Ash St. Info: 541-401-9187.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — 9 a.m. Yoga Plus class; 10 a.m. beginning yoga; 11 a.m. NIA class; 10:30 a.m. ping pong; 1 p.m. gentle Pilates class; 2:45 p.m. intermediate Pilates class; 7 p.m. Zumba class.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, snooker and shuffleboard; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 9 a.m., Easy Cardio Fitness; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., mahjong; 10 a.m., table tennis open play; noon, senior meal served; 12:30 p.m., Lunch and Learn: Rob Hess presents "The History of the Optimist Club;" 1 p.m., cribbage; 2 p.m., tai chi; 5:30 p.m., yoga.
Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. — 8:15 a.m., exercise, meet in the gym, and painting workshop; noon, bridge.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., 1947 College St., Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Hope in Our Valley Corvallis Chapter, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Post-traumatic stress disorder support for male and female veterans and non-veterans. Information: hopeinourvalleycorvallis.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 N.W. Grant Ave. New meeting day. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.
