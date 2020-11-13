Calendar (Nov. 13)

Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD .

Fundraisers

SATURDAY

NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch’s 2020 NAACP Freedom Fund Celebration, "Get in Good Trouble," 5:30 to 8 p.m., online. Charlie Nelms, the son of subsistence farmers who became a nationally acclaimed university chancellor and activist, will be keynote speaker; James “Saxsmo” Gates, jazz recording artist from Richmond, Virginia, will perform. Ticket holders can get deals on food delivery, listen to spoken-word performances, hear about NAACP’s recent accomplishments, participate in a raffle, and bid on auction items including gift certificates to events and services donated by local businesses and individuals. Event tickets, sponsorships and ways to donate to the NAACP are available at www.naacpcorvallisbranch.com/freedom-fund-2020.html. Proceeds from the celebration will support local K-12 school systems scholarship funds for marginalized students, NAACP scholarships and other programs the branch promotes.