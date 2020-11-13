Calendar (Nov. 13)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 10 a.m. to noon, South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Adair Village, Alsea, Blodgett and Monroe residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Pickleball, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or https://lebanonpickleball.wordpress.com.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue.
Fundraisers
SATURDAY
"Pumpkinpalooza," 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Sample free pumpkin treats outside. Free tours of the historic hall in small, distanced, mask-wearing groups. Watch small pumpkins learn to fly from a trebuchet. Tax-deductible donations accepted for hall restoration.
NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch’s 2020 NAACP Freedom Fund Celebration, "Get in Good Trouble," 5:30 to 8 p.m., online. Charlie Nelms, the son of subsistence farmers who became a nationally acclaimed university chancellor and activist, will be keynote speaker; James “Saxsmo” Gates, jazz recording artist from Richmond, Virginia, will perform. Ticket holders can get deals on food delivery, listen to spoken-word performances, hear about NAACP’s recent accomplishments, participate in a raffle, and bid on auction items including gift certificates to events and services donated by local businesses and individuals. Event tickets, sponsorships and ways to donate to the NAACP are available at www.naacpcorvallisbranch.com/freedom-fund-2020.html. Proceeds from the celebration will support local K-12 school systems scholarship funds for marginalized students, NAACP scholarships and other programs the branch promotes.
Opportunities
Nov. 27 and 28, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, are Free Fishing Days in Oregon. That means you can fish, crab or clam for free — no license, tag or endorsement required. All current closures, bag limits and other regulations still apply.
Organizations
SATURDAY
Washington Park Neighborhood Association and Friends of Corvallis Parks and Recreation, online. Information: audrey.hatch@gmail.com.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
