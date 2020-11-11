Calendar (Nov. 11)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Community Holiday Food Drive/Thanksgiving Basket Program distribution of gift cards to eligible residents, 9 to 11:45 a.m., Philomath Food Bank, 360 S. Ninth St.; 10 a.m. to noon, Vina Moses Center, 986 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis; and 5 to 7 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Adair Village, Alsea, Blodgett and Monroe residents can inquire at their local food pantry. Redemption of gift card includes a free carton of eggs.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary Schools, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath; Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meals can be ordered a week ahead at https://tinyurl.com/csd-meal-preorder. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
God's Heart Picnic, 6:30 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Closures
TODAY
Weather permitting, the city of Lebanon will pave a portion of River Road south of the northern intersection of Mountain River Drive today. Construction is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 27, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in downtown business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Drawings for prizes are set for a mini drive-through and Fish food drive on Dec. 5 at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., Main and Grant streets. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, intersection of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new market, a quaint evening event to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with juvenile director, 9 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 563-485-709#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/563485709.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with district attorney, 10 a.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code, 275-215-221#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/563485709.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with sheriff, 11 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 540--855-653#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/540855653.
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board and Technical Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 876 5157 5084, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87651575084.
City of Corvallis implicit bias training on identity and race, 4 p.m., online. The public can register to watch the training at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9051945390742981391.
Opportunities
The Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division is seeking applicants for the state Public Health Advisory Board. OHA invites applications from individuals who represent health care but do not work for a coordinated care organization. To apply, submit a completed executive appointment interest form, available at http://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/pages/how_to_apply.aspx; a resume or brief biographical sketch; and a brief statement of interest by Dec. 1 to executive.appointments@oregon.gov.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247, meeting ID 837 2655 0421; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., YouTube. Discussion of school improvement plans.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Out-N-About, 6:30 p.m., Room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. High school-aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
