Calendar (Nov. 10)

Health

WEDNESDAY

Opportunities

National Economic Impact Payment Registration Day, today. The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging citizens who have not received the federal government's Economic Impact Payment to sign up by Nov. 21. The IRS has mailed letters to people who may qualify for this payment. Because some people aren't required to file a federal tax return, the letter urges people to visit the Non-Filers Payment Info Tool at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here. Local help is available for free or low cost through MFS CASHOregon, 503-966-7942. The 211 Info hotline also can assist by phone, by calling 211; emailing help@211info.org; or texting your ZIP code to 898211.