Calendar (May 8)

SATURDAY

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue.

Albany Virtual Tweed Ride, 10 a.m., in front of the Natty Dresser, 425 First Ave. W. Oscar Hult will don his tweed cycling attire for a ride through Albany's three national historic districts. Hult will start the ride and bring along participants during a live social media broadcast.

Opportunities

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Governor's Arts Awards. Any individual, organization or community that resides in or has a significant presence in Oregon and has made outstanding contributions to the arts in the state is eligible. The nomination form is available at https://www.oregonartscommission.org/sites/default/files/GovernorsArtsAwards_NominationForm_2020_FILLABLE.pdf. The deadline is 5 p.m. May 26.

Support groups

