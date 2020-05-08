Calendar (May 8)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Free yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
TODAY
Oregon Air National Guard Air Force Salute flyovers to salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, 9:52 a.m.; Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 9:54 a.m.; Oregon Veterans Home, Lebanon, 9:56 a.m.; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 9:56 a.m.
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue.
Albany Virtual Tweed Ride, 10 a.m., in front of the Natty Dresser, 425 First Ave. W. Oscar Hult will don his tweed cycling attire for a ride through Albany's three national historic districts. Hult will start the ride and bring along participants during a live social media broadcast.
Opportunities
Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Governor's Arts Awards. Any individual, organization or community that resides in or has a significant presence in Oregon and has made outstanding contributions to the arts in the state is eligible. The nomination form is available at https://www.oregonartscommission.org/sites/default/files/GovernorsArtsAwards_NominationForm_2020_FILLABLE.pdf. The deadline is 5 p.m. May 26.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!