Calendar (May 7)

Assistance
TODAY
Contactless pickup of free personal protective equipment for Benton County businesses, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. Masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer.
SATURDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Events
SATURDAY
Luckiamute Watershed Council Spring Bird Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, J2E Tree Farm, Philomath. Local bird experts will guide a stroll through various habitat types on this working three farm. Learn how to look and listen for woodland birds and returning migrants. Bring a lawn chair and a bag lunch for a socially-distanced picnic by the pond. Registration: 503-837-0237 or https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/spring-bird-walk-j2e.html?mc_cid=d2f8af9357&mc_eid=d7bcc27211.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
"Seeds to Supper," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Free, family-friendly event. Learn about container gardening. Get a free tomato plant and plant a "salad bowl" or "sauce pot" planter to take home. Free seeds, family activities, fundraising flower sale.
Tweed Ride, 10:30 a.m., starts at the Natty Dresser, 124 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Participants don their finest tweed attire or other period clothing. The tour will stop on occasion to talk about historic buildings and sites along the way. The ride will end at Deluxe Brewery Company, which will be hosting its annual Vintage Bicycle Show and Swap Meet. Bring a picnic lunch, or purchase food at the brewery.
Vintage Bicycle Show and Swap Meet, 1 to 5 p.m., Deluxe Brewing Company, 635 Water Ave. NE, Albany. Free admission; social distancing rules apply.
Fundraisers
SATURDAY
Old Mill Center for Children and Families silent auction finale, 6:30 p.m., https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmjyzdclbk0. Participate prior to the finale at https://oldmillauction2021.ggo.bid. The winning raffle tickets for a car will be drawn; all tickets have been sold.
Government
SATURDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with state legislators, 8 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 327 586 453#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/
Health
SATURDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany.
Drop-in vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parker Plaza, outside entry to Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Those attending can choose between Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone age 16 or over is eligible for vaccination. You do not have to be a permanent resident to get the vaccine.
Organizations
SATURDAY
Health-Love-Peace Movement, 10 a.m. to noon, intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, across from the Albany Farmers Market. Participate in a "smile and wave" event. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Information: 541-760-5457.
Plan ahead
Lebanon Senior Center bingo, 2 p.m. Wednesdays in May, Zoom. Two paper bingo cards will be mailed to participants the next business day after signup. Registration: 541-258-4919.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer or smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.